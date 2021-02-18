Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey arrests 5 Russians, Libyan near border with Syria

February 18, 2021
Syrians pass through Cilvegozu border gate to reach her hometowns ahead of Eid al-fitr, in Reyhanli, Hatay on May 31, 2019. [Cem Genco - Anadolu Agency]
Syrians pass through Cilvegozu border gate to reach her hometowns ahead of Eid al-fitr, in Reyhanli, Hatay on May 31, 2019. [Cem Genco - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish border guards yesterday arrested five Russians and a Libyan citizen as they attempted to infiltrate the country from Syria.

"Our border guards stationed in the northern Hatay Narlica district have caught six people including one Libyan and five Russian nationals who were attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria," an official told Anadolu Agency, adding that one of the arrested Russians was a "wanted Daesh female member."

In recent days, the Turkish authorities arrested three New Zealand nationals, including a Daesh member, crossing its southern border from Syria.

