Member of Sudan's transitional council says ties with Israel need discussion

February 19, 2021 at 4:18 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Sudan, US
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - JANUARY 17: Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021. On January 6, Sudan became the third Arab country to sign the US-brokered "Abraham Accords" on normalising ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year. ( Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency )
Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021 [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
A member of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council said that the issue of normalising with Israel needs a fresh discussion in light of the formation of a new cabinet and new prominent politicians.

"We are talking about a comprehensive foreign policy that is linked to our interests, and therefore this issue will be subjected to discussion again in the same direction we went through… Issues like this get assigned to new leaders, so it is too early to talk about what will happen to it at this point," Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman told Anadolu Agency.

Last October, Khartoum announced that it was normalising its relations with Tel Aviv. observers believe the move came to encourage the US to remove Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. But several political factions, including those who make up the ruling coalition, announced their rejection of the deal.

On 8 February, the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that Sudanese legislative council, which is set to be formed on 25 February, will decide on the issue.

