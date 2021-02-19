Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan: Forces of Freedom of Change refuses army appointments as governors

February 19, 2021 at 11:34 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese people gather to celebrate the ongoing negotiations between Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change opposition alliance, in Khartoum, Sudan on 5 July 2019. [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
 February 19, 2021 at 11:34 am

A leader in the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, one of the components of the ruling council in Sudan, said the movement has refused to see military leaders governing states which are facing security problems.

The military component of the Sovereignty Council suggested that some states which have been classified as having "fragile" security situations, such as Kassala, the Red Sea, West Kordofan and West and Central Darfur, be governed by military leaders.

The Sudan Tribune newspaper quoted the leader of the Freedom and Change Alliance, Ahmed Hazrat, as saying: "We do not believe that a military governor can control the situation more than a civilian."

He added, "In principle, there is no acceptance. There are also no justifications for the military to assume the rule of governors."

He indicated that the governors of the states are nominated by Freedom and Change and appointed by the prime minister.

Temporary governors were appointed to the states on 22 July 2020 by the prime minister.

