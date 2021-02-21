Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

A three-week joint military exercise involving Turkish and Pakistani special forces ended on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The closing ceremony of the drill ATATURK-XI 2021 was held at the Pakistani military's Special Service headquarters in Tarbela, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, said a statement from the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistan Army's Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lt. Gen. Syed Muhammad Adnan and a high-level military delegation from Turkey headed by Maj. Gen. Emre Tayanc attended the closing ceremony.

Turkish Special Forces and troops of Pakistani military's elite Special Services Group participated in the drill.

The exercise focused on counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue, and free fall operations.

Ankara and Islamabad have increased defence and military cooperation in recent years.

