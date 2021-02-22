UAE and Qatar hold 1st meeting since reconciliation

Delegations from the UAE and Qatar met in Kuwait on Monday for the first time since last month's Gulf reconciliation deal to end a rift of more than three years, Anadolu Agency reported the UAE state news agency WAM as saying.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in the Saudi city of Al Ula to restore diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar, which were cut in 2017 for "supporting terrorism."

The oil-rich state had denied the accusation and rejected the conditions for ending the blockade.

"The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures to implement the Al-Ula Declaration and underscored the importance of preserving Gulf unity, developing joint action in the interest of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region," WAM said.

They also appreciated Riyadh for hosting the summit, and Kuwait "for the sincere efforts" it pursued "to heal the rift."

