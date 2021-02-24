Portuguese / Spanish / English

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Live Stream will begin on this page at 5.45pm GMT on February 24, 2021
Join the online book launch for "Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy".

The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy is the first comprehensive account of how the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, conducts its international relations, its attempts to develop a coherent and dynamic foreign policy, and its leveraging of this foreign policy to strengthen its global legitimacy and credibility.

Grab your copy of the book here – Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy.

The webinar will feature:

  • Dr Anas Altikriti
    Founder and CEO, The Cordoba Foundation
  • Dr Daud Abdullah
    Author of Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy
    Director, Middle East Monitor
  • Clare Short
    Former Secretary of State for International Development, UK
  • Prof. Ilan Pappe
    Director, European Centre for Palestine Studies
  • Dr Sami Al-Arian
    Director, Centre for Islam and Global Affairs, Istanbul Zaim University

The event is being hosted by The Cordoba Foundation in conjuction with the Afro-Middle East Centre and Middle East Monitor.

