The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy is the first comprehensive account of how the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, conducts its international relations, its attempts to develop a coherent and dynamic foreign policy, and its leveraging of this foreign policy to strengthen its global legitimacy and credibility.

Dr Anas Altikriti

Founder and CEO, The Cordoba Foundation

Dr Daud Abdullah

Author of Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Director, Middle East Monitor

Author of Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Director, Middle East Monitor

Clare Short

Former Secretary of State for International Development, UK

Former Secretary of State for International Development, UK

Prof. Ilan Pappe

Director, European Centre for Palestine Studies

Director, European Centre for Palestine Studies

Dr Sami Al-Arian

Director, Centre for Islam and Global Affairs, Istanbul Zaim University

The event is being hosted by The Cordoba Foundation in conjuction with the Afro-Middle East Centre and Middle East Monitor.