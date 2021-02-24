February 24, 2021 at 4:16 pm
Join the online book launch for "Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy".
The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy is the first comprehensive account of how the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, conducts its international relations, its attempts to develop a coherent and dynamic foreign policy, and its leveraging of this foreign policy to strengthen its global legitimacy and credibility.
Grab your copy of the book here – Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy.
The webinar will feature:
- Dr Anas Altikriti
Founder and CEO, The Cordoba Foundation
- Dr Daud Abdullah
Author of Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy
Director, Middle East Monitor
- Clare Short
Former Secretary of State for International Development, UK
- Prof. Ilan Pappe
Director, European Centre for Palestine Studies
- Dr Sami Al-Arian
Director, Centre for Islam and Global Affairs, Istanbul Zaim University
The event is being hosted by The Cordoba Foundation in conjuction with the Afro-Middle East Centre and Middle East Monitor.
