Iraq: 1 killed, 14 injured in protests

A protestor was killed Thursday in clashes between security forces and demonstrators in southern Iraq, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fourteen people were wounded, including six security personnel and eight protesters, the source who works at the Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital near Nasiriyah, told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Demonstrations in Nasiriyah province, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, continued for the fourth straight day with protestors demanding the resignation of Governor Nazim Al-Waili.

Security forces fired live bullets to disperse protesters near the Al-Nasr Bridge in the city centre, protester Hisham Al-Nasiri told Anadolu Agency.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the allegation.

READ: Iraq PM announces the arrest of Basra 'death gang'

Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi and head of the Iraqi National Security Service Abdul Ghani al-Asadi visited Nasiriyah on Thursday amid the protests.

Anti-government demonstrations that began in October 2019 to protest unemployment, corruption and the lack of public service soon spread to the country's southern provinces.