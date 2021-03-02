Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel court orders PM's son to pay $151,000 in defamation lawsuit

March 2, 2021 at 1:31 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visiting the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem on 18 March 2015 [THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visiting the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem on 18 March 2015 [THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 2, 2021 at 1:31 pm

Israel's Magistrate's Court yesterday ordered Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to pay 500,000 shekels ($151,400) in a defamation lawsuit to Dana Cassidy, local media reported.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, the lawsuit was filed against Yair over false claims posted on Twitter that the Blue and White activist Dana Cassidy had an "intimate and sexual relationship" with party leader Benny Gantz.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the lawsuit was filed in August 2020, and the decision was made after Yair failed to file a letter of defence and did not accept the lawsuit.

He claimed that the lawsuit was "ridiculous, delusional and baseless." He also described it as "nothing more than a publicity stunt."

This is not the first time that Yair– who lives with his parents at the official Prime Minister's residence – has made controversial statements.

Earlier this year, he posted an offensive picture of the Hindu goddess Durga to attack his father's critics while last year he came under criticism after publishing several tweets denying the existence of Palestine because there is no "P" in the Arabic language.

READ: Netanyahu's son compares anti-government protesters to Daesh

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments