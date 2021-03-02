Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel jails Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar for 2 years

March 2, 2021
Member of Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and former lawmaker at the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Khalida Jarrar (C) speaks to press as she is welcomed by her supporters and relatives after she was released from detention lasted 20 months, at her house in Nablus, West Bank on 28 February 2019. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli military court yesterday sentenced Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) movement member, Khalida Jarrar, to two years in prison and issued a fine of $1,200.

Heba Hamarsha, head of the media department at Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, told Anadolu Agency that the Ofer Military Court west of occupied Ramallah, issued a prison sentence against Jarrar for a period of two years and a fine of 4,000 shekels ($1,212).

Jarrar was arrested in her home in Ramallah on 31 October 2019 and charged with "assuming a position in the PFLP, which is banned by the Israeli military."

Jarrar is one of the prominent leaders of the PFLP, the second largest faction in the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in the West Bank, and was elected a member of the former Legislative Council.

