Saudi, Iraq discuss 'security coordination'

March 3, 2021 at 12:29 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of the staff, Major General Fayyad bin Hamad bin Ragad al-Ruwaili, attends a meeting of the 15th session for the chiefs of staff of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)states in Kuwait City on September 10, 2018 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad yesterday to discuss bilateral security coordination, Anadolu reported.

The agency said the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, received Al-Ruwaili upon his arrival at the Defence Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad.

The agency quoted an unnamed security source as saying that the Saudi and Iraqi officials will discuss security and military coordination between the two countries.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the drone attacks which targeted the Saudi royal palace in Riyadh last January had been launched from within Iraq.

Last November, the Iraqi Chief of Staff visited the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to discuss developing military cooperation between the two countries and the exchange of experiences.

Saudi-Iraqi relations have recently witnessed a remarkable development where senior officials from both countries exchanging visits.

Late last year, the two countries reopened the Arar border crossing, which had been closed for many years.

