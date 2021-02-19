Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq, Saudi Arabia to open third border crossing

February 19, 2021 at 11:43 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
An Iraqi woman stands at passport control as she waits to have her passport stamped at the Arar southern Iraqi border crossing with Saudi Arabia on 11 November 2009. [MOHAMMED SAWAF/AFP via Getty Images]
The governor of the southern Iraqi governorate of Najaf, Luay Al-Yasiri, said Iraq and Saudi Arabia have agreed to open a third border crossing through the province to increase trade and facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Speaking to the local Al-Sabah newspaper, Al-Yasiri said the local authorities in Najaf began constructing the land road linking the governorate with the Saudi border in December, with the aim of opening a new crossing that contributes to reviving tourism, increasing trade and facilitating the movement of pilgrims between the two countries.

"We hope the border crossing would include areas for trade exchange similar to the Arar and Al-Jumaymah border crossings between the two countries," he added.

The official noted that the Iraqi financial crisis and the war against Daesh in 2014 delayed the completion of the project which is being implemented.

