Iraq, Saudi Arabia to open third border crossing

The governor of the southern Iraqi governorate of Najaf, Luay Al-Yasiri, said Iraq and Saudi Arabia have agreed to open a third border crossing through the province to increase trade and facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Speaking to the local Al-Sabah newspaper, Al-Yasiri said the local authorities in Najaf began constructing the land road linking the governorate with the Saudi border in December, with the aim of opening a new crossing that contributes to reviving tourism, increasing trade and facilitating the movement of pilgrims between the two countries.

"We hope the border crossing would include areas for trade exchange similar to the Arar and Al-Jumaymah border crossings between the two countries," he added.

The official noted that the Iraqi financial crisis and the war against Daesh in 2014 delayed the completion of the project which is being implemented.

READ: Controversy as Saddam Hussein's daughter appears on TV