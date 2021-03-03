Portuguese / Spanish / English

US to offer priority to Sudan citizens seeking immigration visa

March 3, 2021 at 1:33 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, News, Sudan, US
Immigrants wait for assistance with their US citizenship applications at a Citizenship Now! event on February 3, 2018 in New York City [John Moore/Getty Images]
The US State Department said that it would give priority to immigrant visa applications for those who were affected by the travel ban imposed by former President Donald Trump.

During his presidency, Trump issued a decision banning citizens of six countries, including Sudan, from entering the US.

"Sudanese citizens who have won the Green Card Lottery and had their applications rejected due to Trump's ban will find priority in obtaining the visa," the US State Department said in a statement.

American President Joe Biden rescinded his predecessor's controversial travel restrictions on 13 countries on his first day in office.

