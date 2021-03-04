Israeli court rejects petition against settler project at Ibrahimi Mosque

Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition on Thursday filed by the Hebron Municipality against the installation of an elevator for Jewish settlers adjacent to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied city.

According to the 0404 news site the court has thus given the green light to the Israeli Civil Administration's Higher Planning Council to move forward with installing the elevator which will, it is claimed, serve settlers with disabilities.

Last May, Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett issued an expropriation order for a portion of the Ibrahimi Mosque as part of a project to build an elevator to facilitate settlers' access to the Muslim house of worship.

The municipality has been demanding that the project should be stopped because the construction will be on land it owns together with the Palestinian Waqf (Religious Endowment) Islamic Trust.

All of Israel's settlements and settlers are on Palestinian land illegally according to international law.

READ: Orthodox Jews attempt to burn Jerusalem church