Palestinians appeal to Jordan, PA to prevent Israel from evicting them

Four Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem have appealed to Jordan and the Palestinian Authority to immediately intervene and prevent Israel from expelling them from their homes.

Last month, the Israeli District Court in Jerusalem rejected an appeal by the four Palestinian families against their eviction from their homes to make way for Jewish settlers and upheld the eviction order.

The court ruled that the land where the houses are located was owned by Jews prior to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and the subsequent establishment of the occupation state of Israel.

The District Court refused to allow discussion of ownership of the land despite attempts by the lawyers to prove that the settlers do not own the land on which the housing project was built in 1956 by the Jordanian government and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for Palestinians displaced following the Israeli occupation in 1948.

The court gave the four families until 2 May to vacate the properties.

READ: Israel court evicts 6 Jerusalem families to make way for settlers