Military members in Gaza protest PA decision to force them into retirement

These measures taken by the President and the Palestinian Government, were adopted without a Law by Decree or presidential decree or Government decision, and were met with wide-ranging objections by Palestinian civil society organisations
March 8, 2021 at 10:22 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 March 8, 2021 at 10:22 am
Military members in Gaza protest PA decision to force them into retirement [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Retired military officials in the besieged Gaza Strip yesterday held a rally demanding the Palestinian Authority retract the compulsory retirement law which was put in place in 2017

Protesting outside the Insurance and Pensions Authority in Gaza City, they demanded President Mahmoud Abbas and members of the Fatah Central Committee cancel the compulsory retirement law that was put in place against military personnel in Gaza. Their living conditions, they added, had deteriorated as a result of the order which had exacerbated the stifling economic conditions in the Strip as a result of Israel's ongoing siege.

In 2017, the Palestinian Authority stopped paying for fuel for electricity to Gaza, stopped paying salaries of hundreds of people, and forced over 6,000 state employees into early retirement, in efforts to push the Hamas government in Gaza to surrender and hand over power to Fatah.

