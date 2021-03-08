Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PA: Settler crimes expose efforts to protect Israel from ICC investigation

March 8, 2021 at 11:01 am | Published in: ICC, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinian olive farmers from the village of Hawara on fields near the settlement of Yitzhar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 7, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinian olive farmers from the village of Hawara on fields near the settlement of Yitzhar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 7, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 8, 2021 at 11:01 am

The ongoing crimes committed by Israeli settlers against the Palestinians, their land, and property have exposed those trying to protect the occupation state from the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Palestinian Authority said on Sunday.

"There has been a sharp increase in settler attacks against Palestinian civilians in Palestinian towns and villages during the past 24 hours," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. "These attacks are taking place in broad daylight, and reflect how easily the terrorist settlers move inside the Palestinian areas, and the amount of freedom given to them, starting from the planning stages of their attacks, the monitoring of victims, and carrying out their crimes with complete ease and impunity."

The ministry condemned the Israeli crimes and stressed that they can neither be hidden nor ignored. "They must be reflected through UN resolutions condemning the occupation and terrorist settlers so that the whole world knows the reality of the occupation, especially the governments which defend the behaviour and morality of the Israeli army." Israel, it added, is not above the law. "It must be held to account, regardless of the protection it receives from the US."

READ: Amnesty hails ICC investigation of war crimes in Palestine as 'historic breakthrough'

Reports by rights groups and mass media, including outlets in Israel, have found that all kinds of settler attacks are being carried out before the eyes of the world and with the support of the Israeli government, noted Al-Watan Voice. According to the news website, the Israeli occupation forces help the settlers to plan their attacks and then provide them with cover as they withdraw in the aftermath.

ICC ruling brings hope for Palestine, dismay for Israel – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
ICCInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments