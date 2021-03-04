Amnesty hails ICC investigation of war crimes in Palestine as 'historic breakthrough'

Amnesty International has welcomed the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to open an investigation into serious crimes under international law alleged to have been committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Describing this as "a momentous breakthrough for justice after decades of non-accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity," the head of Amnesty International's Centre for International Justice, Matthew Cannock, added: "The ICC investigation provides the first genuine prospect for thousands of victims of crimes under international law to gain long overdue access to justice, truth and reparations."

"It also offers a historic opportunity to finally put an end to the pervasive impunity that has driven serious violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories for more than half a century."

The Amnesty statement said that the decision sends a clear message to all perpetrators of crimes under international law in the OPT that they shall not escape justice.

Cannock called on the world's governments to provide full political and practical support for the ICC in its investigation. He also called on the ICC to initiate contact with the affected communities immediately.

