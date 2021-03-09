'Palestinians in exile should vote in election for National Council'

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) has called for all Palestinians in the diaspora to take part in the election for the Palestinian National Council. More than 200 Palestinian figures from 26 countries have just spent three days discussing the mechanisms of fair representation for Palestinians in exile.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the PCPA said that the Palestinians in exile represent the "strategic depth" of the Palestinian cause. They are all part of the efforts to maintain Palestinian identity and resilience, explained Hisham Abu Mahfouz.

He stressed that the Palestinian national institutions should be "rebuilt, not reformed" and that the Palestinians want to get rid of the Israeli occupation and all the deals that have been signed with it. He also pointed out that the Palestinians in exile complement those in occupied Palestine, which is the basis of the struggle with the Israeli occupation.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the challenges of the role, place, and representation of the Palestinians abroad and the core principles of the cause. An "important document" will be issued soon, said Abu Mahfouz, which will include a work plan for achieving full participation of the Palestinians in the diaspora in the national project.

