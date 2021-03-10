Egypt, Jordan, Iraq to form land route to increase trade ties

Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq are to establish a land route linking the countries following the latest development in bilateral relations between the three states.

Last week, Egypt's Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir met with Jordan's Ambassador to Cairo, Amjad Adaileh, where it was announced that a deal was signed between Egypt's Domestic and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority, the Cairo-based Arab Union Superjet Company, Jordan's Jett Company and Iraq's General Company for the Transport of Passengers and Delegations.

The route will start from Cairo via Amman to Baghdad and will cost $130 per passenger, including the ferry price between the Egyptian port of Nuweiba and Jordan's Aqaba.

In addition to discussing ways to boost trade between Egypt and Jordan and the movement of labour and students, the meeting also raised the need to develop the Arab Bridge Maritime Company, which was founded by the governments of the three Arab states in 1985 to establish commercial links between the Asian and African continents.

The three countries have been working to strengthen economic and trade cooperation over the past few years and have held three summits since 2019. The most recent meeting between Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi officials was held last month in Cairo where they discussed ways of "pushing forward the frameworks of tripartite cooperation and promoting joint Arab action".

