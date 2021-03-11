EU: Sanctions won't be lifted from Syria before political transition

Portuguese / Spanish / English

March 11, 2021 at 11:31 am | Published in: EU, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria
The European Union's High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said the bloc will not lift the sanctions imposed on Syria before the start of a political transition in the country.

Speaking at European Parliament session dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Syrian war, Borrell said: "There will be no end to sanctions, no normalisations, no support for reconstruction until a political transition is underway."

However, the top European diplomat reiterated the bloc's commitment to providing "very substantial support" for the reconstruction of Syria, noting that the EU has provided €22 billion ($26.3 billion) in aid over the past 10 years.

Borrell said he will co-chair the 5th conference on the future of Syria later this month, adding that along with the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, they will support finding a political solution to the conflict in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

He went on to accuse the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad of "obstructing all negotiations," adding that the United Nations political process that supports the holding of democratic elections in Syria has been completely suspended, adding that the Syrian regime has been unresponsive.

