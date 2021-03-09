Lebanon, Syria discuss ways to ensure 'safe return' of displaced citizens

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Social Affairs and Tourism, Ramzi Musharafieh, has discussed with the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad, and other officials from both countries the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and ways to ensure their safe return to their own country.

During the meeting, Syrian Interior Minister Muhammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun stressed that his ministry is ready to facilitate the refugees' return. This would start with receiving them at the border, providing them with transportation, and obtaining personal documents for them as well as registering children born outside of Syria.

Meanwhile, Al-Miqdad confirmed that Syria welcomes the return of all displaced Syrians to their homeland. The government, he said, will take all measures necessary to guarantee their safe return and provide them with good living conditions.

The minister added that some Western countries use the Syrian refugee issue for political purposes and rely on misleading and distorted facts. He stressed that Damascus will communicate with friendly and allied countries to help and support the return of displaced citizens to Syria.

