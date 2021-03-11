Iran's Rouhani: Conditions are right for all parties to rejoin nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday said that conditions are right for all parties to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, adding that the United States should take the first step, Al Jazeera reported.

Rouhani called on the United States to rejoin the nuclear deal and lift all sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, adding that "if Washington returns to the nuclear agreement" Tehran will reverse its steps not to comply with the terms of the deal.

"We are following a step-by-step policy and lifting all sanctions will be met with a reversal of all our steps," the Iranian president said, stressing that the US' return to the nuclear agreement will be in the interest of all and will lead to improving conditions internationally and regionally.

On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Washington had no choice but to return to the nuclear agreement and not complicate the diplomatic path.

He added that Tehran had kept the diplomatic track open.

On Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that Iran has started enriching uranium with a third set of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed "unprecedented" sanctions on Iran.

READ: US hopes Iran will hold direct talks on nuclear program