Turkey sets up new military base north of Syria's Raqqa

Turkish forces have established a new military base north of the city of Raqqa, eastern Syria, local sources reported.

The sources said yesterday that the new base is equipped with an early-warning air defence system to counter the threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The base is located near the international road known as the M4 highway.

Turkey has recently established four military bases in Syria.

Meanwhile, Russian forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have also brought new forces in through the Tabqa airport to replace forces present in shared points near the Ain Issa district in Raqqa.

