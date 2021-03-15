UK sanctions allies of Syria's Assad

Britain today announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers, Reuters reported.

"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara' Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

This comes as the Sunday Times reported yesterday that British authorities were launching a preliminary investigation into Al-Assad's wife, Asma Al-Assad. The police probe could result in her being stripped of her British citizenship if she is found to be guilty of "incitement to commit terrorism".

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million displaced, according to UN estimates.