Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UK sanctions allies of Syria's Assad

March 15, 2021 at 3:42 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, UK
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad attends the Arab Summit, 28 March 2007 in Riyadh. Arab leaders kicked off a two-day summit in Saudi Arabia today aiming to revive a dormant plan for peace with Israel and launch a diplomatic offensive to resolve the Middle East conflict [HASSAN AMMAR/AFP via Getty Images]
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad attends the Arab Summit, 28 March 2007 in Riyadh [HASSAN AMMAR/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 15, 2021 at 3:42 pm

Britain today announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers, Reuters reported.

"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara' Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

READ: Russian lawmaker slams UK criminal investigation of Asma Al-Assad

This comes as the Sunday Times reported yesterday that British authorities were launching a preliminary investigation into Al-Assad's wife, Asma Al-Assad. The police probe could result in her being stripped of her British citizenship if she is found to be guilty of "incitement to commit terrorism".

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaUK
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments