Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

21 regime soldiers killed in southwestern Syria

March 16, 2021 at 5:04 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels gather in a location near the town Taftanaz in northeastern Idlib province, on February 28, 2020. - The leaders of Russia and Turkey held crisis talks Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in a regime air strike in Syria, triggering fears of a dangerous escalation of tensions. The attack by Russian-backed Syrian forces took place late Thursday in the northwestern province of Idlib, where President Bashar al-Assad is waging a bloody campaign to oust rebels from their last holdout. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels gather in a location near the town Taftanaz in northeastern Idlib province, on February 28, 2020 [OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 16, 2021 at 5:04 pm

At least 21 soldiers loyal to the Bashar-al-Assad regime in Syria were killed in an armed attack in the country's southwestern Daraa province on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported a local source as saying.

Former members of the Syrian opposition attacked with light weapons a military convoy from the 4th Division near the Muzayrib town, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The convoy was targeted on the Muzayrib-Yadudah road, it added.

READ: Four-year-old living in NE Syria flies home to Canada leaving mother behind

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments