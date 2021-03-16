HRH The Prince of Wales visits Finsbury Park Mosque's Vaccination Clinic

HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Finsbury Park Mosque [image provided / Finsbury Park Mosque] HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Finsbury Park Mosque [image provided / Finsbury Park Mosque] HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Finsbury Park Mosque [image provided / Finsbury Park Mosque]

Finsbury Park Mosque, on Tuesday, welcomed The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on their visit to a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic that has been put into action at the mosque.

Their Royal Highnesses spoke to staff and volunteers at the mosque and thanked those involved in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for their efforts. This was The Prince's second visit to the Mosque having attended its opening, and having also met with its trustees after the 2017 Finsbury Park terrorist attack.

Since the start of the pandemic, Finsbury Park Mosque has worked tirelessly to serve the local community's urgent needs. In addition to its regular community work, the mosque has donated PPE to local hospitals, delivered food parcels to those most vulnerable in the community, provided iftar meals to healthcare staff during Ramadan and donated winter clothes to refugees.

Finsbury Park Mosque has also played a crucial part in encouraging vaccine take-up amongst the Muslim community by hosting virtual events with healthcare professionals where attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and raise pertinent points. The mosque has also shared credible information about the vaccine programme online and through leaflet distribution locally.

Mohammed Kozbar, Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque said about the visit:

Muslims have been among the worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the role that Muslims throughout the country have played in their local communities as frontline staff, keyworkers and volunteers to help alleviate the suffering that this pandemic has inflicted on so many, is a source of immense pride to everyone.

He added:

"We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners at Islington Council and the Islington GP Federation for giving us this opportunity to serve the community and to our volunteers who have been working hard to ensure that vaccination operations run smoothly."