Jordan condemns Kosovo for opening embassy in Jerusalem

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry yesterday condemned the inauguration of Kosovo's embassy to Israel in the occupied city of Jerusalem, Anadolu news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, described the inauguration as "a blatant and grave breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions."

"Any step or decision aimed at changing the status-quo in Jerusalem is invalid and illegitimate," Al-Fayez said, adding that "achieving a just and comprehensive peace will only be possible through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

On Sunday, the Kosovar Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the official opening of its embassy in Israel in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

It added in a statement that opening the embassy in Jerusalem aims to improve relations between Kosovo and Israel.

In September 2020, Kosovo and Israel signed an agreement to normalise relations under US auspices.

In early February, Kosovo and Israel signed an agreement to formally start diplomatic relations and on the same day, Israeli officials announced the approval of Kosovo's request to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

