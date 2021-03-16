Turkey open to work with Kuwait in defence industry

Turkey's ambassador to Kuwait has said that her country is open to all types of cooperation with Kuwait, including the exchange of information and the transfer of technology in the defence field. Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak made her comments in an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai.

Ambassador Koytak indicated that such cooperation between two countries had slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, but she expects that it will return to normal levels again. Turkey, she explained, views the security and stability of Kuwait like its own.

Last month, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met with the Kuwaiti ambassador in Ankara, Ghassan Al-Zawawi. The two looked at ways to develop relations and activate earlier agreements.

According to the Foreign Economic Relations Board, relations between Turkey and Kuwait have been conducted strategically at every level. Bilateral trade volume has doubled over the past decade and is valued at $542 million.

