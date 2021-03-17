Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Rachel Corrie's blood is a 'witness to Israeli crimes,' says MP

March 17, 2021 at 10:39 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Craig and Cynthia Corrie at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC as they talk about their daughter Rachel who was run over by an Israeli bulldozer during a demonstration in the Gaza Strip in 2003 on 19 March 2003 [STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images]
Craig and Cynthia Corrie at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC as they talk about their daughter Rachel who was run over by an Israeli bulldozer during a demonstration in the Gaza Strip in 2003 on 19 March 2003 [STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 17, 2021 at 10:39 am

A Palestinian MP said on Tuesday that Rachel Corrie's blood is a "witness to Israeli crimes". Huda Naim made her comment in a statement issued on the anniversary of the death of the US-born pro-Palestine activist, who was killed on 16 March 2003 as she was trying to stop an Israeli bulldozer demolishing Palestinian homes in Rafah.

"The blood of freedom fighter Rachel Corrie will remain Israel's shame," said Naim. "The [Israeli] occupation violated human rights and international law by killing Corrie."

She added that the relative lack of condemnation of the "Israeli criminals" and the absence of any sanctions or punishment gave them a green light to commit more crimes.

"Rachel Corrie demonstrated the highest meaning of humanity by her defence of Palestinian rights," the MP pointed out. "The Palestinians will always remember her activism, her resistance and her sacrifice at the hands of the Zionist killing machine."

She called for those responsible for killing 23-year-old Corrie to be prosecuted as "war criminals".

READ: My Name is Rachel Corrie

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments