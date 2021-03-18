Ex-Kuwait MP flees after repeated prosecutions

Former Member of Kuwait's National Assembly, Nasser Al-Duwailah, announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the country after repeated harassment and prosecutions.

In a video posted on Twitter, Al-Duwailah posed in Kuwait's International Airport and said: "The Public Prosecution has not stopped filing complaints against me. It did not see that detention and paying thousands of dinars as fines and bails are enough. Therefore, I decided today to leave Kuwait and protect myself from harm."

He also said: "I am leaving my beloved country, the country of my fathers and grandfathers. I am asking Allah to allow me to return soon after the situation changes for the better."

He continued: "Of course, I left Kuwait due to the repeated harassment and unended prosecutions. I stood before the state security court more than 15 times. I was imprisoned and paid fines and bails. I have become unable and the situation is continuous."

READ: Kuwait: prime minister orders charges against MPs to be dropped

"It's become clear that they are angry with me; therefore, I will travel to the wide land of Allah, hoping that Allah will lead them to the right path and protect Kuwait."

Addressing Kuwaitis, he said: "I am calling on you, the Kuwaiti people, to fear Allah and be good citizens. Protect your country, your gains, your constitution, your rights and your freedom… The solution is very close and life will go back to better than how it was."

Al-Duwailah was a member of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, representing the fourth district. Born in 1956, Al-Duwailah studied military science and sharia law and worked as a lawyer and army commander before being elected to the National Assembly in 2008.

Last year he was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 2,000 dinars ($6,500) after being found guilty of offending the United Arab Emirates (UAE).