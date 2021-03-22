Sudan's Burhan: 'Armed forces do not want a coup, will protect transitional phase'

Head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed that the armed forces do not want a coup and a change of government, and will work to protect the transitional phase until elections are held.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Al-Burhan, said that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have presented exemplary work to serve the Sudanese people, noting that "since its foundation, the Rapid Support Forces have worked in favour of the Sudanese people and the December revolution with the aim of achieving security and stability."

Al-Burhan said yesterday that "the First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has played great roles that only the arrogant can deny," while confirming that the RSF is an integral part of the armed forces and will remain a part of it.

Chairman of the Sovereignty Council added: "We renew our confidence in the Rapid Support Forces and we appreciate what they are doing … We will build Sudan that we dream of, and the Rapid Support Forces will be part of building Sudan."

He continued: "We are confident in providing security and reassurance to the Sudanese citizens."

For his part, Mohamed Dagalo announced the RSF's readiness to fulfil any tasks requested by the transitional government and stressed that the forces are ready to cover the security gap in Darfur with the exit of UNAMID forces from there.

Dagalo explained that all state forces work in perfect cooperation, "organic unity and pertinent coordination."