Sudan's dismisses 300 civil servants who obtained jobs unlawfully

The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption and Funds Recovery Committee in Sudan announced the dismissal of 300 civil servants, saying that the concerned workers had obtained their jobs during the rule of Omar Al-Bashir's regime "without having the right to".

In a press conference held by the committee, Taha Othman explained that the Empowerment Elimination Committee "terminated the services of 300 employees, including 233 employees of the Central Bank of Sudan and its subsidiaries, 54 of the staff of the Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company, and 13 employees of Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company", because they obtained their jobs unlawfully.

On 10 December, the head of the sovereign council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decision to form a committee to remove the remaining elements of the regime of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir and to fight corruption and recover funds. However, oppositionists have condemned the organisation as a "political committee formed with the purpose of seeking revenge against the symbols of the previous regime."

