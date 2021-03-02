$84m more EU funding to support Sudan families in need

The European Union (EU) announced on Sunday that it had agreed to pay a €70 million ($84 million) second tranche of its contribution to a project that supports impoverished Sudanese families.

"The new phase of the Samarat family support programme in Sudan is one of the important components of the transitional government's reform programme," the head of EU's delegation in Sudan, Robert van den Dool, told the official SUNA.

The EU's total contribution to the programme is said to amount to €310 million ($372 million), of which €93 million ($111.6 million) were disbursed in September.

Samarat is an economic programme built by the transitional government with the aim of mitigating the economic impacts of government reforms on the most vulnerable families. The programme was said to be targeting four states: South Darfur, the Red Sea, Kassala and Khartoum State, as a first stage, and provides financial aid to 80 per cent of the country's population, estimated at 32 million people.

Under the programme, each citizen receives $5 a month.

