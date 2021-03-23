Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel shuts West Bank crossings ahead of elections

March 23, 2021 at 10:50 am | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians at Qalandia checkpoint on the crossing between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on February 23, 2021 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli army yesterday announced that all crossings to the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed as elections are held in Israel.

"Based on an assessment of the security situation and the directives of the political level, the military will shut down all West Bank and Gaza crossings, starting today [Monday] for 24 hours," the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.

Adraee added that there would be a "similar one-week closure" during the Passover holiday, starting Friday 26 March.

Israelis are due to vote in the third election in two years today after their coalition government was dissolved in December.

