Turkey, Pakistan sign shipbuilding pact

Pakistan and a Turkish shipbuilder yesterday signed two contracts worth $33.46 million for the procurement of four azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugboats (LNG compatible) and two pilot boats, Pakistan Today reports.

The agreements were signed between Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Sanmar Shipyards, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Sanmar, Turkey's leading tugboat builder will deliver the vessels within 12 months.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul at the Maritime Ministry's office in Islamabad.

Last month, the military contract to upgrade Pakistan Navy was also signed in Pakistan by senior representatives of the Pakistan Ministry of Defence Production and a Turkish defence company.

