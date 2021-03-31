Egypt, Jordan, Iraq ministers agree to cooperate in combatting terrorism

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq have agreed to enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism, pursue a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and coordinate political positions to solve regional crises, including the Palestinian issue.

This came during a tripartite preparatory meeting held in Baghdad for the 4th summit of the three countries' leaders.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein said during a joint press conference with his visiting counterparts that they had discussed a number of issues including facilitating movement between the three countries, rehabilitating Iraqi factories, expanding cooperation in the fields of pharmaceutical and veterinary industries, electricity connectivity and extending a pipeline to transport oil from Basra to Aqaba, Jordan.

The Iraqi foreign minister added that the ministers also discussed the possibility of Egyptian companies participating in Iraq's construction and housing projects.

On his part, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed that his country stands firmly with the countries of the region in the fight against terrorism and seeks to ensure the stability of Iraq.

READ: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq to form land route to increase trade ties