Hamas insists on rebuilding PLO and liberating Palestine

Head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday that his movement insists on rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

During a speech he delivered to the Second International Student Conference, Haniyeh said: "We believe that internal division is abnormal in the context of the Palestinian history." He stressed that his movement is serious about implementing the recommendations of the Cairo dialogue between the various factions.

Rebuilding the PLO must be done through the reformation of the Palestinian National Council, he pointed out.

The Hamas leader stressed that his movement was committed to liberating the Palestinian prisoners and protecting the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people.

"Our people insist on the right of return, to liberate Palestine, and create our Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," he declared.