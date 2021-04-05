Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel: Netanyahu back to trial over corruption

April 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) leaves the courtroom at district court in Jerusalem on 5 April 2021, during his corruption trial. [ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) leaves the courtroom at district court in Jerusalem on 5 April 2021, during his corruption trial. [ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Israel's Central Court in East Jerusalem on Monday resumed the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, Anadolu reports.

The court will hear witnesses in three cases where Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

Dozens of supporters to Netanyahu gathered in front of the courthouse as the session convened.

Netanyahu's first trial session was held on May 24, 2020, and then resumed on Feb. 8 this year.

According to Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post, Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari said at his opening statement during the session that Netanyahu "abused his power to give illegal benefits in coordination with central media outlets to further his personal interests".

Israeli law doesn't require Netanyahu to resign from his post unless he is found guilty by Israel's High Court, a process that may take months.

READ: After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Categories
IsraelIsraeli ElectionsMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments