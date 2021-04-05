Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi company gets Asian Football Confederation broadcast rights

April 5, 2021 at 2:25 pm | Published in: FIFA, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on 19 December 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. [Mohamed Farag/Getty Images]
Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on 19 December 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. [Mohamed Farag/Getty Images]
 April 5, 2021 at 2:25 pm

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has signed an exclusive agreement with the Saudi Sports Company to broadcast the Asian Cup and Asian Champions League, Saudi state TV said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Under the deal, Saudi Sports Company will have exclusive rights in Saudi Arabia to broadcast the AFC's major national team and club competitions for the commercial cycle 2021-24, the confederation said in a statement on its website.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal had told The Financial Times in November that the state-controlled sports media company would not bid for TV rights for the Middle East but instead focus solely on serving the kingdom.

READ: Saudi Arabia has spent 'at least' $1.5bn on 'sportswashing'

Categories
FIFAInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments