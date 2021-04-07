Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran records highest virus cases since outbreak

April 7, 2021 at 5:42 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iran, Middle East, News
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 29: People wear face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as daily life continues in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic Iran, on December 29, 2020 in Tehran, Iran. Iran reported 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 54, 946. ( Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency )
People wear face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as daily life continues in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic Iran, on December 29, 2020 in Tehran, Iran [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]
 April 7, 2021 at 5:42 pm

Iran's Ministry of Health today reported nearly 21,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day figure since the first case was detected in February 2020 in the country, Reuters reported local media saying.

A total of 193 more people died in the last 24 hours, state news agency IRNA quoted Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari as saying.

Some 20,954 new cases had been identified, some 2,319 of whom have been hospitalised, Lari said.

Lari said the death toll increased to 63,699, and the number of cases to a total of over 1.98 million.

The spokeswoman said as many as 4,177 patients were in critical condition, while recoveries exceeded 1.67 million.

In a country with a population of 83 million, more than 13.33 million tests have been administered in Iran to date.

Iran's 257 provinces have been classified as red zones with a high risk of coronavirus transmission, while 129 have been designated as medium-risk or "orange zones", 51 as low-risk or "yellow zones", and 11 as "blue zone".

Iran: Unable to provide 1m doses of covid vaccines as promised

Categories
CoronavirusIranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments