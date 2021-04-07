Jordan King: Rift over, Prince Hamzah in palace

King Abdullah II of Jordan said in a speech on Wednesday that a "rift" with his half-brother Prince Hamzah was over, adding that he was now in the palace with his family and under his care, Anadolu reports.

The statement came as Jordanians took to social media demanding information on the whereabouts of the former crown prince.

"I am talking to you today … to assure you that strife has ceased, and that our Jordan is safe and stable," the king told Jordanians in a letter released by the Royal Court, praising security forces for protecting the country.

On Sunday, authorities announced that "preliminary investigations" showed that Prince Hamzah's involvement with "foreign parties" in "attempts to destabilize the security of the country" and "mobilizing citizens against the state."

Prince Hamzah denied the allegations in a video later during the day in which he also stated that he was under house arrest.

