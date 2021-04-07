UAE launches commercial operations of first Arab nuclear plant

The UAE's first nuclear power plant has started its commercial operations, the gulf state's officials announced yesterday.

"The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said on Twitter, describing the move as an "Arab historic milestone".

In a similar context, the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, described the move as a "landmark phase."

"The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid," Al-Makhtoum said on Twitter.

Barakah was reported to have been built by a consortium led by the Korea Electric Power Corporation at a cost of some $24.4 billion.

