UAE launches commercial operations of first Arab nuclear plant

April 7, 2021 at 5:41 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, South Korea, UAE
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Schloss Bellevue on June 11, 2019 in Berlin, Germany [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
The UAE's first nuclear power plant has started its commercial operations, the gulf state's officials announced yesterday.

"The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said on Twitter, describing the move as an "Arab historic milestone".

In a similar context, the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, described the move as a "landmark phase."

"The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid," Al-Makhtoum said on Twitter.

Barakah was reported to have been built by a consortium led by the Korea Electric Power Corporation at a cost of some $24.4 billion.

