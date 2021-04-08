Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: Regime attack kills 4 civilians, injures 2

Syrians inspect debris of buildings after warplanes belonging to Assad Regime hit Idlib, Syria on 15 December 2019 [İzzeddin İdilbi/Anadolu Agency]
At least four civilians, including two children, were killed with two children severely injured in an attack by Bashar Al-Assad regime forces in north-western Idlib province, sources said today, Anadolu Agency reports..

The missile attack targeted a moving vehicle carrying civilians in a village in Jisr-Esh-Shugur district, which falls within a de-escalation zone, Syrian Civil Defence, or White Helmets, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The children were rushed to nearby hospitals, said sources.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have been frequently violated by the regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.

