LPDF legal committee: No agreements reached on constitutional basis for elections in Tunisia meetings

The legal committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) concluded its meetings on the third day in Tunisia without reaching a final agreement on the constitutional basis for the upcoming elections.

In a statement to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, member of the legal committee Abdul Qadir Hawili confirmed that the committee's meetings had achieved a relative consensus while remaining at odds regarding other issues.

Hawili explained: "Among the unresolved points, we still did not reach an agreement on the presidential elections," adding that some members believe that the people should directly cast their ballots, while others see that the parliament should elect the president.

He pointed out that the committee members disagreed on whether to hold a referendum on the constitution or to move forward with the constitutional basis to save time, given that the election is scheduled for 24 December.

An LPDF member for the High Council of State stated that the members of the legal committee did not address electoral laws.

Hawili concluded his interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi, stating that the legal committee will submit the outcome of its three sessions to the LPDF to finish the procedures of the constitutional basis.

The constitutional basis reached by the legal committee will remain as an alternative, in the event that the Libyan Parliament refuses to ratify the outputs of the Constitutional Committee.

Last January, the Constitutional Committee emanating from the House of Representatives and the High Council of the state had reached an agreement to hold a referendum on the constitution and amend the constitutional declaration.

Unlike the House of Representatives, the Libyan High Council of State ratified the agreement reached by the Constitutional Committee in its meetings in Hurghada, Egypt.

Head of Libya's High National Elections Emad Al-Din Al-Sayeh gave a deadline to the concerned authorities to present a draft of the constitutional basis and electoral laws no later than the start of next July, otherwise, elections will not be held on time.