Tunisia renews support for peaceful settlement of Libya conflict

Tunisia has renewed on Friday its firm and supportive stance on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Libya, expressing its readiness to provide all forms of support to Libya.

This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, reported by the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), after the country's permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) participated in a regular session of the UN Security Council on Libya last Wednesday.

In its statement, the ministry expressed: "Tunisia's readiness to provide all forms of support to the brotherly Libyan people in their endeavours to achieve security, stability, reconstruction and laying the foundations for the rule of law."

The statement also renewed Tunisia's firm position supporting the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Libya.

The permanent mission of Tunisia to the UN stressed the importance of all parties' commitment to holding legislative and presidential elections on the scheduled date (24 December) to ensure the passage from the transitional phase to the stage of permanent institutions, according to the statement.

The mission also highlighted: "The importance of the UN Security Council's support for the progress of the settlement process in Libya, in a way that guarantees holding the elections in the best of circumstances."

Tunisia affirmed that it would maintain full support for the Libyan democratic path. It will intensify cooperation to confront the major challenges facing the two countries, following talks held by Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tripoli, with Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi, in the presence of his two deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Musa Al-Koni.