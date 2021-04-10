UN rights office concerned about arrests in Jordan

Portuguese / Spanish / English

April 10, 2021 at 11:22 am | Published in: International Organisations, Jordan, Middle East, News, UN
The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office on Friday voiced its concerns about the arrests made following the alleged attempted coup in Jordan, news agencies reported.

Spokesperson for the office Marta Hurtado said it was unclear whether Jordan's Prince Hamzah, the key suspect, remains under house arrest.

Hurtado also expressed concern at the lack of transparency surrounding at least 16 detentions.

On Wednesday, Jordan's King Abdullah stated sedition had been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Hamzah, whom the government had accused of having links with outside parties aiming to destabilise the kingdom.

"We would like to state that aside from broad accusations, it appears that no charges have yet been brought, and we are concerned at the lack of transparency around these arrests and detention," Hurtado announced in Geneva.

