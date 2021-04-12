Jordan's Prince Hamza involved in planning coup attempt, wasn't duped, analyst says

Jordanian Prince Hamza Bin Al Hussein was not the victim of conspirators but was involved in a real coup attempt, a Jordanian writer said in a column in Al Ghad newspaper on Saturday.

Prince Hamza's signing of the declaration of allegiance was the beginning, not the end, as he now needs to turn his pledge into practice, writer Fahd Al-Khaitan wrote, adding that the pledge does not mean that he was not involved in the attempted coup.

Al-Khaitan stated that it was believed the prince was used by plotters, but intelligence found that he was fully involved in preparation for the coup attempt.

He also said that full details about the prince and the other plotters would be exposed to the public once the investigations are completed.

The writer claimed that former director of the Jordanian royal court Basim Awadallah was involved in helping external bodies put pressure on Jordan to accept the US' so-called 'deal of the century' which undermines the historical rights of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, he said that the Hashemite family was shocked by the prince's involvement in the coup attempt, adding that this explained his previous request to be appointed commander of the army and police forces.