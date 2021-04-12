Libya: Khalifa Haftar announces mega housing project for martyrs' families

Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar confirmed that "three cities with full facilities will be built east, west and south of Benghazi, to accommodate at least 12 million people."

Haftar revealed the allocation of 20,000 housing units to the families of the martyrs and injured people, as well as providing jobs for their children after their rehabilitation, stating that the General Command Forces will cover education fees for their children until university, while prioritising their families for Hajj and Umrah trips.

The LNA leader said at a forum for the families of martyrs, held in the headquarters of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, that "construction work is underway and the cities will be built soon."

According to a statement issued by the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Command, Haftar signed the map of the Dignity Project, which was designed and implemented under the supervision of the Military Investment Authority, to provide 10,000 houses for 40,000 people.

