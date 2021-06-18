Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel shoots, kills 15-year-old Palestinian in Nablus

June 18, 2021 at 4:40 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces fire at Palestinians in Jerusalem on 24 December 2019 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
A 15-year-old boy yesterday succumbed to his injuries after being shot with live ammunition by Israeli occupation forces in Beita, a village south of Nablus.

Ahmad Zahi Ibrahim Bani Shamsa spent a day in intensive care before being pronounced dead by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The occupation forces claimed Bani Shamsa had approached the illegal Israeli outpost in Beita with a group of friends, one "hurled a suspicious object at him, which exploded adjacent to the soldier."

The soldier then fired at the teenager who was hit and critically injured. There were no Israeli casualties.

As Palestinians continue to hold weekly protests against the building of an illegal Jewish settlement near Beita, the occupation forces have opened fire on demonstrators. Three other residents of Beita were killed by Israeli fire in the last week, including another teenager, 15-year-old Mohammad Hamayel.

The announcement of Shamsa's death came on the same day that an Israeli police officer was charged with reckless homicide one year after the murder of an autistic Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City.

