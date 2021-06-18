Israel shoots, kills 15-year-old Palestinian in Nablus

A 15-year-old boy yesterday succumbed to his injuries after being shot with live ammunition by Israeli occupation forces in Beita, a village south of Nablus.

Ahmad Zahi Ibrahim Bani Shamsa spent a day in intensive care before being pronounced dead by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The occupation forces claimed Bani Shamsa had approached the illegal Israeli outpost in Beita with a group of friends, one "hurled a suspicious object at him, which exploded adjacent to the soldier."

The soldier then fired at the teenager who was hit and critically injured. There were no Israeli casualties.

As Palestinians continue to hold weekly protests against the building of an illegal Jewish settlement near Beita, the occupation forces have opened fire on demonstrators. Three other residents of Beita were killed by Israeli fire in the last week, including another teenager, 15-year-old Mohammad Hamayel.

Colonization is everyday. In Bieta, near Nablus, Israelis are building a colony on Palestinian land. For weeks, Beita's indigenous population has been defending their lands against Zionist settlements & military rule. The IOF has killed 4 Palestinian men. Many wounded. pic.twitter.com/v2254rWN5U — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 16, 2021

The announcement of Shamsa's death came on the same day that an Israeli police officer was charged with reckless homicide one year after the murder of an autistic Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City.

