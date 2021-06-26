Hamas wants to visit Algeria, says spokesperson

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has requested to visit Algeria as part of its external tour following the latest Israeli offensive on Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas Spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri posted on Twitter: "We visited today the Algerian Embassy in Ankara. The meeting with Ambassador Murad Ujabi was friendly. We discussed the Palestinian situation following the Sword of Jerusalem battle."

Abu Zuhri disclosed that he requested a meeting with the Algerian ambassador to send a delegation from his movement to visit Algeria.

He stated that a delegation from Hamas is planning to continue its external tour after visiting Morocco and Mauritania.

Between 11 and 21 May, the Israeli occupation carried out a wide-scale offensive on Gaza that killed more than 260 people, including 66 children, 41 women and 16 elderly people.

Hamas: Abbas responsible for Palestinian activist's murder